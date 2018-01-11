‘Black Panther’ Featurette Reveals Why It’s Good to Be the King

0

A new featurette for Marvel’s upcoming sure-fire hit Black Panther sets up the title character’s struggle since his arrival on the big screen in Captain America: Civil War. Stars Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira appear in this new featurette alongside writer-director Ryan Coogler. Being perfectly honest, there’s not much new here, but this movie has such a high level of excitement and anticipation built up around it that I’m happy for any chance to get a glimpse. How excited are people, you ask? Apparently Fandango’s ticket pre-sales set a new record for the MCU in the first 24 hours, topping the aforementioned film that introduced T’Challa himself. This thing’s gonna be big.

Black Panther also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. The film is produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers; Coogler and Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay. Black Panther opens February 16th.

Check out the new featurette below:

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

For more of our extensive coverage on Black Panther, be sure to check out some of our most recent write-ups below: