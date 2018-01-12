‘Black Panther’: Killer Featurette Reveals the Warriors of Wakanda and Major Battles

0

Don’t mess with Wakanda. If you think I’m joking, just watch the newly released featurette for Marvel’s Black Panther which teases the warrior culture of the Dora Milaje and even offers a glimpse at some of the fight scenes taking place in Ryan Coogler‘s highly anticipated film. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira explain what makes their characters tick when it comes to combat.

Black Panther also stars Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. The film is produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers; Coogler and Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay. Black Panther opens February 16th.

Check out the all-new featurette below:

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

