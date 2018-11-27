See ‘Black Panther’ on the Big Screen Tonight for Free

Today is Giving Tuesday, a way to balance out our rapacious consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday with some charity. With that in mind, Marvel Studios in partnership with Film Comment and Art House Convergence will be holding one-night-only free screenings of Black Panther tonight. The event will also feature a post-screening live-streamed Q&A with director Ryan Coogler.
While the screenings aren’t as prevalent as I expected them to be (for example, there’s no screening here in my hometown of Atlanta, which is kind of an oversight when you consider the movie was shot in Georgia), it’s still nice to see them spread throughout the country. It’s also woth noting that this isn’t a completely altruistic endeavor as these screenings are part of Black Panther’s awards campaign, bringing the movie back into the spotlight as guilds and critics groups start to consider their year-end awards.
Check out the Black Panther Giving Tuesday trailer below, and click here to see if there’s a screening tonight near you.
Here’s the synopsis for Black Panther:
Black Panther is director Ryan Coogler’s take on a modern African hero and a utopian vision of what an uncolonized Africa might look like. The film explores the conflict between two powerful men, one African and one African-American, who are mirror images of each other, each grappling with his own history, home, and very identity. When Prince T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becomes king of the hidden, technologically advanced kingdom Wakanda, he is forced to defend his throne against rogue mercenary Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Wakanda is also alive with strong, intelligent women—from Wakanda’s elite all-female security force, led by Okoye (Danai Gurira), to the international spy Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), to T’Challa’s tech-savvy sister (Letitia Wright) and mother (Angela Bassett)—who are portrayed as equals to the men they protect and advise.