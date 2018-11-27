See ‘Black Panther’ on the Big Screen Tonight for Free

0

Today is Giving Tuesday, a way to balance out our rapacious consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday with some charity. With that in mind, Marvel Studios in partnership with Film Comment and Art House Convergence will be holding one-night-only free screenings of Black Panther tonight. The event will also feature a post-screening live-streamed Q&A with director Ryan Coogler.

While the screenings aren’t as prevalent as I expected them to be (for example, there’s no screening here in my hometown of Atlanta, which is kind of an oversight when you consider the movie was shot in Georgia), it’s still nice to see them spread throughout the country. It’s also woth noting that this isn’t a completely altruistic endeavor as these screenings are part of Black Panther’s awards campaign, bringing the movie back into the spotlight as guilds and critics groups start to consider their year-end awards.

Check out the Black Panther Giving Tuesday trailer below, and click here to see if there’s a screening tonight near you.

Here’s the synopsis for Black Panther: