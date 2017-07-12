‘Black Panther’: Gorgeous New Images Reveal Wakanda’s Cast of Characters

0

All hail the Black Panther! It’s hard not to get excited by this incredible look at still images from the upcoming Marvel movie directed by Ryan Coogler and led by Chadwick Boseman. Audiences got to see the scene-stealing T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, but now the Wakandan king will get to show off his skills in his home nation while also shouldering the responsibilities of the royal throne.

A bunch of new images come courtesy of EW, along with lots of commentary on just what your eyeballs are about to absorb. And it’s not just a comic book adaptation, but “sort of a cross between James Bond and The Godfather,” says executive producer Nate Moore. “A big, operatic family drama centered on a world of international espionage.” That’s a bold statement, but this is all just a taste of what’s to come ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, and a satisfying tease ahead of Black Panther‘s premiere on February 16, 2018.

Check out the low-res, dial-up connection version of the Black Panther images below (via EW). We’ll have the real, high-res, non-watermarked versions available when Disney/Marvel decides to share them:

Here’s a closer look at Forest Whitaker‘s character Zuri, a shaman and trusted adviser described as a somewhat religious or spiritual figure by Coogler.

While audiences will get to enjoy Wakanda’s natural beauty, there’s also a bit of world traveling in Black Panther. Feige explains:

“That’s a very super lux high-end underground casino in South Korea where there is a great scene where Lupita, Danai, and Chad will walk in dressed to the nines. Klaue is there and it’s a big action scene. It’s important that this all feels big, glossy, and entertaining at the same time.”

Meet the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s all-female Special Forces and Secret Service combo. Led by Okoye (Danai Gurira) with undercover operative Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and the king’s personal guard Ayo (Florence Kasumba), the Dora Milaje not only protects the king but also hunts down enemies of Wakanda across the world. The work of Oscar-nominated costume designer Ruth E. Carter (Amistad, Malcolm X) is on fine display here. Gurira describes Okoye as follows:

“She is a lover and protector of her people and of the throne. To protect the throne, you are protecting the core institution of the nation which allows it to thrive.”

Nakia plays multiple important roles in T’Challa’s life, as Nyong’o describes: