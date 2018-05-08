Ryan Coogler Reveals Killmonger’s Backstory in Exclusive ‘Black Panther’ Commentary Clip

0

While fans are understandably preoccupied with Avengers: Infinity War at the moment, Marvel Studios had another massive hit earlier this year with Black Panther, which arrives on home video this month. In anticipation of the Digital HD release on May 8th and the Blu-ray/DVD release on May 15th, we at Collider are thrilled to exclusively debut a clip from the film’s audio commentary track by co-writer and director Ryan Coogler.

In the below clip, we watch the scene where T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) learns the truth about his father’s past, and Coogler points out the many ways in which this scene stands out from others in the film. Additionally, during the flashback sequence, Coogler reveals the tragic backstory behind Killmonger’s (Michael B. Jordan) mother:

“The backstory idea of it was this was through the idea of the woman he fell in love with, the African-American woman. The idea was that when you see those guys talking over that paperwork in the beginning of the film, they’re trying to figure out a way to break her out. She’s been incarcerated. They’re trying to break her out of jail. The idea is that they never got her out and she passed away in prison, so Killmonger didn’t come up with a mom either.”

The insight packed into this short clip is reason enough to own Black Panther on home video, as Coogler’s audio commentary will no doubt be loaded with a fascinating perspective on how one of 2018’s best films was made.

Check out the clip below. Black Panther is available now on Digital HD and hits 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 15th.