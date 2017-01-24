‘Black Panther’: Michael B. Jordan Is Ready to Take on T’Challa in Behind-the-Scenes Image

0

Chadwick Boseman impressed audiences as T’Challa when he debuted his take on the character in Captain America: Civil War and looks to continue his exploration of the title role in Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther … but Michael B. Jordan is out to take down the Wakandan king. The superhero installment is currently filming alongside Joe and Anthony Russo‘s Avengers: Infinity War, and everyone is bringing their A-game. A new behind-the-scenes image from the Creed star’s training for the Marvel movie reveals that he’s more than ready for a clash between Boseman’s superhero and Jordan’s own supervillain, Erik Killmonger. We can’t wait!

Black Panther also stars Sterling K. Brown as N’Jobu, a figure from T’Challa’s past; Lupita Nyong’o as the Wakandan warrior, Nakia; Angela Bassett as as T’Challa’s mother, Romonda; and Winston Duke as a key villain, M’Baku, a.k.a. “Man-Ape”. Other cast members include Forest Whitaker as Zuri, an elder statesman of Wakanda; Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi, a loyal friend to T’Challa; and the return of Andy Serkis as Ulysses Claw, with Danai Gurira and Florence Kasumba as members of T’Challa’s personal guard, the Dora Milaje. That mind-blowing cast takes to the screen on February 16, 2018.

Check out the behind-the-scenes image of Jordan in training to play Killmonger (via Instagram):

“You can only fool reality until the truth comes knocking on your door.” #stillworking A photo posted by michaelbjordan (@michaelbjordan) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:53am PST

