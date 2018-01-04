Witness the Journey of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ from Comic Books to the Cinema

0

If you need a gentle reminder that Marvel’s Black Panther arrives on the big screen at long last this February, or you find yourself requiring a sort of primer for the lesser-known superhero, this new video should do quite nicely. It’s a behind-the-scenes featurette that includes Kevin Feige detailing what makes the title character such an enchanting and exciting figure, along with director Ryan Coogler and star Chadwick Boseman sharing their take on the comic book creation of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the latter of whom also appears in this video.

That being said, it’s on the short side for a featurette attempting to wrap up 50 years worth of “Black Panther”s comic book history. We’re hoping that a more extensive look will eventually arrive on the movie’s Blu-ray, but first, we’re most excited that the film itself is just about a month away from release!

Also starring Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis, Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018 in the States.

Check out the newly released, behind-the-scenes featurette for Black Panther below:

And in case you’d rather get your hands on some actual comic book goodness, BC reports that Marvel will be shipping out copies of their comic “Black Panther Start Here” to get new fans up to speed with the title character.

