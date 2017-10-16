‘Black Panther’: 16 New Images from the Trailer Tease New Foes and New Suits

0

Marvel Studios dropped a pretty pleasant surprise this morning with the release of a new trailer for Black Panther, and we’ve gone through and culled together a handful of notable screengrabs from the brand new look at the highly anticipated superhero movie. Most were expecting the new Black Panther trailer to drop with the release of Thor: Ragnarok early next month, and while this trailer will no doubt be attached to that movie, it appears Marvel and Disney opted to put it online a little early.

This continues to look like one of Marvel’s most exciting and singular films yet, with director Ryan Coogler (Creed) bringing Wakanda to life in a tangible, vivid way, working with Fruitvale Station and Mudbound cinematographer Rachel Morrison. These screengrabs offer an even closer look at the world of Wakanda, as well as the various new characters. Probably most prominent in this new trailer is the fact that Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger has a Black Panther suit of his own, making for some really exciting fight sequences. We also get a peek at Andy Serkis’ Ulysses Klaue sporting a new weaponized prosthetic arm after having his arm ripped off by Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Basically, this thing looks great and I cannot wait to see it. Peruse the images below and click to embiggen. The film also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, and Forest Whitaker. Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.