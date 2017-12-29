New Images from ‘Black Panther’, ‘Ready Player One’, ‘Aquaman’ and More

0

There’s plenty of movies to look forward to next year, and now we have some more brief glimpses with a collection of images. USA Today has released new images from Black Panther, Ready Player One, A Wrinkle in Time, Red Sparrow, and more. While these movies will get plenty of attention, it should be interesting to see how they relate in context to other films. What will Black Panther mean for the MCU? Will Aquaman be more Wonder Woman or Justice League? Does Jennifer Lawrence has a new franchise on her hands with Red Sparrow? I’m eager to get the answers to these questions in the new year.

Check out the new images below.