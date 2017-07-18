‘Black Panther’: 39 High-Resolution Images Show Off Glorious Wakanda

0

Marvel Studios has unveiled a bevy of high-resolution images from the highly anticipated Black Panther. Directed by Ryan Coogler (Creed) from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole, the film stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero T’Challa (first introduced in Captain America: Civil War), who returns home to the isolated and advanced nation of Wakanda in the wake of his father’s death to assume his rightful place as king. Matters are complicated when a powerful old enemy appears and his place on the throne is put into question.

These are mostly images we’ve seen before from debuts over at EW, but now they’re available in glorious high-resolution so we can further appreciate the world that Coogler has built here. This continues to look like an absolute slam dunk for Marvel—that trailer is the best trailer they’ve put out for any of their movies thus far. Coogler is a talented filmmaker, and it looks like he’s bringing a distinct point of view to Black Panther that will make it stand out amongst the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Peruse the new Black Panther images below and click for high-resolution. The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.