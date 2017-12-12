Movie Talk: New International Trailer for ‘Black Panther’ Released

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday December 12th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Jared Haibon, Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • Hugh Jackman rules out a return as Wolverine if Disney/Fox merger happens; Disney/Fox deal nears finish line as Comcast withdraws
  • Creed 2 Lands director Steven Caple Jr.; Sylvester Stallone sits out this round
  • Seth Rogen to go dramatic as Walter Cronkite in JFK assassination film Newsflash
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
Image via 20th Century Fox

