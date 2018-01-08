‘Black Panther’ Unleashes a New Trailer Showing the Fight for Wakanda

0

Marvel Studios has released a new Black Panther trailer during halftime of tonight’s National Championship game. In the upcoming superhero film, we follow T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he struggles to lead Wakanda in the wake of his father’s death and fend off pretender to the throne, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this trailer is that it still doesn’t give us that much about the plot or even the Black Panther. There’s more of an emphasis on Killmonger challenging the Black Panther’s supremacy, and really the star overall is director Ryan Coogler drawing us into a world we haven’t really seen before in the MCU. Visually, the movie looks dazzling and I’m just hoping the story and characters are as strong as the setting. If they are, Black Panther could end up being a really special movie.

Check out the new Black Panther trailer below. Tickets are now on sale for Black Panther, which opens February 16th. The film also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Panther: