Movie Talk: New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer; Potential All-Female Marvel Movie Teased

by      October 16, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday October 16th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, Mark Reilly, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Tessa Thompson and Kevin Feige tease a possible all-female Marvel movie
  • Hasbro launches in-house film division calling it Allspark Pictures
  • Box Office Report
  • Phantom Thread announced as official title of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film starring Daniel Day Lewis
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
