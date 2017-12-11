‘Black Panther’: New Trailer Shows Off Wakandan Tech, Gadgets, and Weaponry

0

With 2018 getting closer every day, so too is Marvel’s Black Panther. That’s all some people need to carry them through the holiday season and into the New Year, but if you need a little bit more motivation or just one more look at Ryan Coogler‘s highly anticipated superhero film, this new Japanese trailer is the thing to do it. It answers the question of why Wakanda has remained a hidden civilization for generations and why some would seek to turn its culture and technology to their own ends. Oh and this new video features a bunch of looks at Wakandan tech, weaponry, vehicles, buildings, and straight-up style. Enjoy!

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis, Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Check out the newly released Japanese trailer for Black Panther below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Panther:

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

