‘Black Panther’: New Trailer Teases One of Marvel’s Most Exciting Movies Yet

0

Marvel Studios has dropped a new trailer for the highly anticipated Black Panther. Directed by Ryan Coogler (Creed) from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole, the film stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero T’Challa (first introduced in Captain America: Civil War), who returns home to the isolated and advanced nation of Wakanda in the wake of his father’s death to assume his rightful place as king. Matters are complicated when a powerful old enemy appears and his place on the throne is put into question.

This is a killer trailer. It not only shows off a ton of action sequences, outrageous costume design, and comic book goodies for fans out there, it also brings an unmistakable sense of style that’s all Black Panther‘s own. With the arrival of Taika Waititi‘s quirky and comedic Thor: Ragnarok opening soon, to be followed up by Black Panther early next year, we’re hopefully seeing the continuation of Marvel’s recent trend of trusting their filmmakers to execute their vision. And at the end of the day, it’s audiences who get to reap these rewards.

Watch the new Black Panther trailer below. The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Panther: