Movie Talk: ‘Black Panther’ Predicted to Make $120 Million Opening Weekend

- Variety reports that early tracking on Black Panther puts its North American opening in the $100 million to $120 million range for the four-day Presidents Day weekend.
- Multiple outlets are reporting that Charlie Kaufman is set to adapt and direct Iain Reid’s novel I’m Thinking of Ending Things for Netflix.
- Multiple photographs of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel outfit leaked online while she was on set in Atlanta.
- Deadline reports that Casey Affleck is withdrawing from presenting the Best Actress award at this year’s Oscars. An Academy spokesperson said that they “appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year.”
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-star Evan Peters confirmed that Hans Zimmer is returning to score the film while on Josh Horowitz’s “HappySadConfused” podcast.
- In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Tom Rothman, the Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said that he hopes to have Jumanji 3 ready for Christmas 2019, where it will go head-to-head with J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode IX.
