For Your Consideration: Episode 1 – Does ‘Black Panther’ Have a Real Shot at Best Picture?

Hosted by Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider, FYC breaks down all the contenders and their chance at awards glory, from the acting races to the below-the-line categories. Today's topic shines the spotlight on Black Panther, which became a genuine phenomenon earlier this year.

Ryan Coogler‘s Marvel movie is a serious contender for Best Picture, as well as the new Oscar that will be awarded to the Best Popular Film, whatever that means. Not only has this superhero movie exceeded all expectations by taking in $1.3 billion worldwide, but it also drew raves from film critics and cultural commentators alike.

With all due respect to Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan probably represents the film’s best shot at an acting nomination, though frankly, the entire cast is a threat to win SAG’s award for Best Ensemble, and that’s one of our favorite non-Oscar awards to discuss each year. Between Boseman and Jordan, veteran actors like Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett, and rising newcomers like Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, this cast will be a force to be reckoned with this awards season.

We haven’t even mentioned the fact that the costumes (designed by Ruth E. Carter) and the soundtrack (produced by Kendrick Lamar) are both next-level. Black Panther will be a major crafts contender, the question is whether it will break into the key races like screenplay, cinematography and editing. That’s how you know a film has real below-the-line support that could foreshadow a Best Picture victory.

We’ll know a lot more about Black Panther‘s Oscar chances after TIFF, where Scott, Perri and Jeff will finally get a chance to see all the festival films that have awards buzz behind them, including Alfonso Cuaron‘s Roma and Bradley Cooper‘s A Star Is Born.

