Movie Talk: Marvel Releases First Poster for ‘Black Panther’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, June 9th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

New trailer released for Spider-Man: Homecoming

First clip released for War for the Planet of the Apes

New tv spot released for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

New international trailer released for Transformers: The Last Knight

Bradley Whitford and Zhang Ziyi cast in Godzilla: King of the Monsters