First ‘Black Panther’ Poster Puts T’Challa on the Throne

The Game of Thrones finally has a winner and–surprise!– it’s T’Challa, the King of Wakanda. The first teaser poster for Marvel’s Black Panther movie has arrived in all its regal glory. Chadwick Boseman sits upon the throne of Wakanda, which appears to be a much more comfortable seat than the Iron Throne. That makes sense considering that the fictional kingdom of Wakanda is perhaps the most technologically advanced civilization in history and has yet to be conquered by any invading force, terrestrial or otherwise.

But in the newly released synopsis that accompanies the poster, it’s clear that T’Challa’s main concerns are going to come from within his own country and among his trusted allies. We’ll get a taste of that conflict and how it’ll play out in director Ryan Coogler‘s film when the first teaser trailer airs tonight during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Of course, you can tune in here to see it once it’s made available.

Also starring Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis, Black Panther hits U.S. theaters on February 16, 2018.

Check out the first look at Black Panther courtesy of the film’s first poster:

And here’s the film’s official synopsis: