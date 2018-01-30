Movie Talk: First ‘Black Panther’ Reactions and First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, Brianne Chandler, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- Variety is reporting that Sam Raimi is in negotiations to direct Lionsgate’s adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle based on the Pat Rothfuss’ book series. Lin-Manuel Miranda is rumored to be involved.
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Hanks is set to play late TV personality Fred Rogers in the biopic, You Are My Friend. Marielle Heller will direct from a screenplay by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.
- Opening This Week: Winchester – After the sudden death of her family, firearms heiress Sarah Winchester becomes convinced that she’s haunted by the souls of those killed by guns.
- A new trailer and poster were released for Steven Soderbergh‘s Unsane, his iPhone-shot thriller. In an interview with Indiewire, he claims that he wants to shoot all of his films on iPhones now and that “this is the future.”
- The first trailer for Lionsgate’s romantic thriller Submergence starring James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander was released. The film is based on J.M. Ledgard‘s 2013 novel.
- Mail Bag: Should Fox just cut their losses and cancel the entire Gambit production until the change in ownership to Disney takes place?
