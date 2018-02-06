Movie Talk: ‘Black Panther’ Currently 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, Perri Nemiroff, and Dennis Tzeng discuss the following:
- CNBC reports that Comcast is considering topping Disney’s bid for Fox.
- In an interview with the New York Times, Uma Thurman detailed how Quentin Tarantino allegedly forced her to drive an unsafe car during the filming of Kill Bill.
- Opening This Week:
- Fifty Shades Freed – Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, billionaire Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection and shared life of luxury.
- Peter Rabbit – Peter Rabbit’s feud with Mr. McGregor reaches new heights as both compete for the affections of a kind animal lover who lives next door.
- The 15:17 to Paris – The real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a high-speed railway ride.
- Deadline reports that James Mangold is attached to direct an untitled Ford vs. Ferrari project for Fox. The film will focus on the battle between the designers at Ford and Ferrari to create the world’s fastest race car.
- EW is reporting that French-Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan announced that “after a long period of reflection,” Jessica Chastain has been cut from his film, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.
- The first Black Panther reviews are in. The panel highlights select reviews and shares their own thoughts on the new MCU movie.