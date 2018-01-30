First ‘Black Panther’ Reactions Praise a Unique and New Kind of Marvel Movie

0

The world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther was held last night, and while reviews are still under embargo, those who attended the premiere were allowed to share their spoiler-free reactions on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, people really like this movie. Black Panther signaled something different from Marvel from the get-go. Not only would it give the studio its first POC-fronted superhero movie, but director Ryan Coogler was given an amount of creative freedom that feels unique for the MCU. That’s exemplified in the below-the-line credits on the movie, as Oscar-nominated Mudbound cinematographer Rachel Morrison serves as the DP, and the film’s esteemed costume designer and producer designer are both new to the Marvel machine. That makes a difference, as previous Marvel movies have mostly been designed by folks that have long been in the MCU trenches and thus create looks that feel somewhat familiar.

Many are praising the representation in Black Panther, not only onscreen but in the story, with some calling it downright political—at heart it’s a story about colonization. Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira are called out as standouts in the movie, while almost everyone is saying Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger is the best Marvel villain since Loki.

While almost every Marvel movie gets positive praise out of its world premiere, the tone to these reactions feels different and unique. The trailers thus far have been outstanding, and I can’t wait to see this thing with my own eyes when it hits theaters on February 16th. For now, peruse the reactions below.

#marvel does it again with 'Black Panther'. Very impressed with the story and filmmaking. @michaelb4jordan absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki. Also @DanaiGurira kicks so much ass and I loved every second of it. Going to make serious $. pic.twitter.com/YBrg2x3Nnz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018

Something else I love about 'Black Panther' is Ryan Coogler found an organic way to talk about important real world issues without it feeling preachy or fake. That's hard to do in any movie but to make it work in a big #Marvel movie is even more impressive. #LongLiveTheking pic.twitter.com/lHHicc1Mxw — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018

Coogler does it again! 3 for 3 #blackpanther is thrilling, emotional and has one of the best villains in the MCU. Every character has purpose and it’s a pure ride from start to finish. Great movie. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves. This world’s livelihood is in our blood. pic.twitter.com/FscW1hWbI6 — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

And the representation of Black women in #BlackPanther made me feel seen. Seen in a way other superhero movies have not done well. pic.twitter.com/xrzVP5SLu6 — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018

Yes this will be the Blackest movie of all time! Excellent special effects, compelling story line, brilliant performances! This will go down in history as Marvel’s best! #BlackPanther #BlackPantherSoLIT — Jamie “Is February 16 2018 Here Yet?” Broadnax (@JamieBroadnax) January 30, 2018

Black Panther is essential. Incredible. Revolutionary. Woke. Fun. I can’t stop thinking about it. The Cooglerization of the Marvel Universe is exhilarating. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER feels like the actual start of a new phase for Marvel, not only because it exists so well on its own terms, but because it feels so new and timely, through both its storytelling and the very people the story is about (and those who get to tell it). Wonderful. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is not screwing around. By far the most political Marvel chapter, to the point I had to remind myself this is a Marvel movie. BLACK PANTHER is a movie with a lot to say. Also, Michael B. Jordan … damn — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 30, 2018

Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast. Wakanda is amazingly realized, the antagonist actually has an arc with emotional motivations. Marvels most political movie. So good. #BlackPanther — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018

Black Panther is epic on the outside, but powerful and intimate on the inside. It feels totally different from the rest of MCU in the best possible ways. pic.twitter.com/tJNQJF19wb — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is like a Marvel movie, but better. the action is predictably awful, but this is the first MCU film that has an actual sense of identity & history & musicality. Wakanda is alive. whole cast is great but the women (and the war rhinos) steal the show — Danai Gurira! — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 30, 2018

I think the argument can be made for #BlackPanther being the best Marvel film ever! Just got out of premiere & overwhelmed at the imagery, the majesty, & a film that elevates the superhero genre to new heights. pic.twitter.com/LSkWEconB4 — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) January 30, 2018

We edited our films across the hall from each other for 8 months. We talked in our edit bays, on walks around the lot. About our films, our dreams. Tonight, his comes true. On my way to the #BlackPanther premiere with a full heart for my fam, director extraordinaire #RyanCoogler! pic.twitter.com/lrxBNRsqeC — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER, my goodness. — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 30, 2018

Black Panther. So very good. I cheered and laughed and pumped my fist. I’ve never seen a super hero movie like it. Everybody involved with it deserves a medal and a high five. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 30, 2018

Extraordinary work by Ryan Coogler and company! #BlackPanther #WakandaForever! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is fantastic. Beautiful, soulful, thoughtful and of the moment. Ryan Coogler knows what he’s doing. Long live T’Challa! — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) January 30, 2018