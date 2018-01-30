Facebook Messenger

First ‘Black Panther’ Reactions Praise a Unique and New Kind of Marvel Movie

The world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther was held last night, and while reviews are still under embargo, those who attended the premiere were allowed to share their spoiler-free reactions on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, people really like this movie. Black Panther signaled something different from Marvel from the get-go. Not only would it give the studio its first POC-fronted superhero movie, but director Ryan Coogler was given an amount of creative freedom that feels unique for the MCU. That’s exemplified in the below-the-line credits on the movie, as Oscar-nominated Mudbound cinematographer Rachel Morrison serves as the DP, and the film’s esteemed costume designer and producer designer are both new to the Marvel machine. That makes a difference, as previous Marvel movies have mostly been designed by folks that have long been in the MCU trenches and thus create looks that feel somewhat familiar.

Many are praising the representation in Black Panther, not only onscreen but in the story, with some calling it downright political—at heart it’s a story about colonization. Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira are called out as standouts in the movie, while almost everyone is saying Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger is the best Marvel villain since Loki.

While almost every Marvel movie gets positive praise out of its world premiere, the tone to these reactions feels different and unique. The trailers thus far have been outstanding, and I can’t wait to see this thing with my own eyes when it hits theaters on February 16th. For now, peruse the reactions below.

