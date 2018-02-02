Movie Talk: ‘Black Panther’ Sabotage Group Removed by Facebook

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Marvel Studio News reports that Facebook has removed the group that was aiming to sabotage the Rotten Tomatoes audience score for Black Panther.
- Octavia Spencer announced on Instagram that she plans to buy out a Black Panther screening at a Mississippi theater for “an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero.”
- Nintendo confirmed that it is developing a new animated Super Mario Bros. movie with Illumination Entertainment.
- The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that F. Gary Gray is in talks to helm Sony’s Men in Black spin-off movie.
- THR is reporting that Paramount hired John Logan to adapt Walter Isaacson‘s book on Leonardo da Vinci for Leonardo DiCaprio to play the painter/scientist.
- Netflix released a trailer for The Week Of, their latest film collaboration with Adam Sandler. The film stars Sandler and Chris Rock with Robert Smigel directing.
