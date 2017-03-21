‘Black Panther’ Set Videos Tease South Korea-Set Chase Sequence

0

While Marvel Studios is currently in production on the massive Avengers: Infinity War down in Atlanta, the studio is also shooting a very different kind of film abroad. Black Panther may lack the flash of the entire MCU coming together in the same movie, but it’s one of the most anticipated superhero movies all the same, and some set videos now tease a chase sequence that’s being filmed in South Korea.

Creed and Fruitvale Station director Ryan Coogler co-writes and directs the standalone feature that stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero who was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War. Coogler assembled a nearly all-black cast for the film, which finds T’Challa returning to his home country of Wakanda and finding it hard to assume his role as their leader when a figure from his past shows up.

The jaw-droppingly great ensemble includes Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Sterling K. Brown, Martin Freeman, and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, but it looks like Coogler is also assembling some intricate set pieces as well.

Indeed, one of the most exciting aspects of Black Panther is having Coogler in the director’s chair. He’s proved that he’s a filmmaker with a serious vision, and he’s brought along his Fruitvale Station cinematographer Rachel Morrison to conjure the visuals. I really can’t wait to see what kind of action spectacles they’ve put together, but for now these set videos (via CS) offer a taste.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.