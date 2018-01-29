Heroes: Will the Soul Stone Be In Wakanda’s Necropolis in ‘Black Panther’?

On this episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Coy Jandreau and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Revenge of the Fans reports that Henry Cavill‘s Superman will be popping up in the Shazam! for a special cameo.
- Deadline reports that Joanne Whalley will be playing Sister Maggie in Netflix’s Daredevil Season 3.
- According to Collider, Hans Zimmer will be returning to superhero movies and scoring X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
- The panel discusses if the Soul Stone will be found in Wakanda’s Necropolis during Black Panther.
- David Mazouz (who plays Bruce Wayne) tells the Discussing Film podcast that Jerome is not the Joker, but the “way that the Joker comes into the show is one of the most brilliant things Gotham has ever done.”
- The CW president Mark Pedowitz tells Bloomberg that, due to increasing competition from comic book-based TV shows, they will only air four superhero shows at one time.
- Michael B. Jordan tells Screen Rant that he had “zero hesitation to do another comic book movie” when he signed up to do Black Panther.
- Constantine is back on Legends of Tomorrow in episode 10 of Season 3, “”Daddy Darhkest”. The panel discusses if this the best way to keep the Constantine character in the Arrowverse.
- Den of Geek is speculating that based on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s answers on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she might be suiting up as Rescue in Avengers: Infinity War.
- According to io9, a Reddit user has revealed an Avengers: Infinity War Funko Pop figure of Thor, with both his new ax and a stylish facial scar in place of an eyepatch. The panel discusses if this is a spoiler for the movie.
- Page Six published the first candid on-set photos of Brie Larson in her Captain Marvel costume.
- Omega Underground reports that Gambit has been pulled off the Fox production schedules until a director has been found.
- Deadline reports that DMG Entertainment’s Dan Mintz has taken full control of Valiant Entertainment, the indie publisher of comic books and graphic novels with a library of more than 2,000 characters.
- Twitter Questions