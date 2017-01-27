Movie Talk: ‘Black Panther’ Official Synopsis Revealed; New ‘John Wick Chapter 2′ Clip

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 27th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Black Panther official synopsis and cast list announced
- New clip and featurette released for John Wick Chapter 2
- Motion posters released for Baywatch
- Beauty and the Beast motion posters released
- Saw: Legacy adds Laura Vandervoort and Hannah Anderson to cast
- New extended trailer for The Belko Experiment
- Box Office Predictions
- Mail Bag