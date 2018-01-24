‘Black Panther’: 90 Things to Know about the MCU’s Game-Changing Movie

0

Marvel is about to kick off the cinematic superhero year in a massive way with Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther. The highly anticipated feature has been years in the making for the studio, but its arrival is a celebration for fans of the African superhero king who have been following his story since 1966. But whether you’re familiar with the Wakandan native’s numerous adventures or have only just started following the tale, Black Panther promises to be a compelling, action-packed, progressive movie that will be a game-changer for the MCU going forward.

Today, we’re thrilled to share with you a collection of everything we learned about the production during our visit to the set last year. Surprisingly, a lot of this need-to-know information has yet to make its way into the marketing, so there are plenty of riches to be found here. If you’re especially into the look of Black Panther, you’re going to love this deep dive into the film’s production design and incredible costuming. If you’re here for character relationships, we have a breakdown of some of the main players and how they factor into the story. And this is all just the tip of the iceberg since we’ll have more detailed articles arriving in the hours, days, and weeks ahead!

Perhaps the most important thing to know is that Black Panther will arrive in theaters at long last on February 16th. For 89 more things to know about the production, read on: