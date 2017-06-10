‘Black Panther': Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige Explain First Trailer Footage

0

Let it be known now that 2017 was the year that Marvel figured out something that anyone with half a brain has known for decades: style matters. Okay, if you consider that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther were in production in 2015 and 2016, they learned this lesson a year or two ago, but you get my meaning. Compared even with the breathless efficiency and kinetic action sequences of Captain America: Civil War, as directed by the Russo brothers, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and just the trailer for Ragnarok have more thoughtful visual sensation packed into their runtimes than arguably the Russos have in three Marvel films thus far. The same goes for the gorgeous-looking Black Panther trailer from last night.

Indeed, putting Ryan Coogler, the brilliant young filmmaker behind Creed and Fruitvale Station, behind the lens of a Marvel movie all but guarantees a better movie than the glut of Marvel products that have seen release thus far. And when the trailer was released last night, the hasty Twitter analysis kicked off with a bang with special attention being paid to Michael B. Jordan‘s villain (and his hair) and the quick shot of Angela Bassett‘s Ramonda, the white-dreaded mother of T’Challa. Another major point of focus was the opening scene between Andy Serkis‘ Ulysses and Martin Freeman‘s Agent Ross, talking about Wakanda, Black Panther’s homeland, and EW got a pair far more knowledgeable than your basic Twitter theorists to talk about that scene and the trailer: Coogler himself and Kevin Feige. The duo gave a number of quotes about the footage in the trailer, including the opening scene, and revealed key details, all of which you can take a look at below.