0

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, June 12th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Ken Napzok, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Adam West passes away

First teaser for Black Panther released

Eli Roth’s Death Wish remake with Bruce Willis releases

Box Office Report

New trailer for Cars 3

First tv spot for Detroit

Mail Bag