‘Black Panther’: First Trailer Reveals the King’s Conflict in Wakanda

The first teaser trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther aired during game four of the 2017 NBA Finals and hoo-boy that first one was a doozy. Chadwick Boseman‘s titular character was first introduced in last year’s Captain America: Civil War, where his father—representing the nation of Wakanda—was assassinated, putting T’Challa (Black Panther) on the throne. A throne of which Civil War didn’t have time to show— because the attack on his father was one of the main propellers to the civil war that Black Panther was now thrust into.

So, most importantly, the first teaser gives us a look at Wakanda, a rich nation that Ulysses Klaw (Andy Serkis) describes as the misplaced “El Dorado,” an advanced area in Africa that has remained hidden from Western society for centuries, disputing Everett Ross’ (Martin Freeman) scoff that Wakanda is a “third world country, cool costumes.” In watching this teaser, Ross is only half wrong. Although Wakanda is the wealthiest nation on earth and not a third world country, there are some slick costumes there (costume designing vet, Ruth E. Carter, take a damn bow). Wakanda is colorful, embracing both an ancient world and a highly advanced one. Michael B. Jordan enters with a bomb ass Menace II Society-Larenz Tate hairdo. Lupita Nyong’o looks like she belongs at the new Round Table. We’re in.

We don’t get much information about what the conflict of the film is, but this teaser is meant to show the expansive world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and introduce us to Wakanda. The line “in the future there will only be the conquered and the conquerers” teases more reveals for later, while Ryan Coogler‘s vision of Wakanda takes center stage. Boseman laid the groundwork for T’Challa in Civil War so we’re already fully on board. It all ends with some isolated keys from Run the Jewels and with that, we’re ready to go exploring, y’all.

Here’s the first teaser trailer for Black Panther:

Co-starring Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Forest Whitaker, Coogler’s Black Panther hits U.S. theaters on February 16, 2018.

And here’s Black Panther‘s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life. “Black Panther” stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, with Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay. Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” hits U.S. theaters on February 16, 2018.

