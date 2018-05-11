39 Things We Learned from Ryan Coogler’s ‘Black Panther’ Audio Commentary

0

Black Panther is hands down one of the best films of 2018, and for the home video release, Disney and Marvel Studios have packed the Blu-ray and Digital HD version of the film with plenty of extras that offer even more insight into how Ryan Coogler’s masterful spin on a “superhero movie” came to fruition. While the Blu-ray includes a number of behind-the-scenes featurettes and even an in-depth roundtable discussion with the filmmakers, as well as a few interesting deleted scenes, the crown jewel is the audio commentary track.

Coogler sits down with the film’s production designer Hannah Beachler and offers a wonderfully insightful, thoughtful, and enjoyable audio commentary track to Black Panther that is chock full of fascinating bits of trivia. The duo talk about everything from Donald and Stephen Glover’s contributions to the film to using color as a theme to reinforce character. The track zips by, and Coogler effortlessly dives into more thoughtful topics of discussion like what it means to be an African-American while also juggling more surface-level topics, like how Shuri’s aware of the “What are those?!” meme.

I highly, highly suggest picking Black Panther up on Blu-ray to take a listen to the track yourself, but below I’ve pulled together a few of the more noteworthy bits of trivia that are gleaned while listening to this audio commentary. This is by no means a complete list and there’s plenty more revealed on the track itself, but this hopefully serves as an interesting toe-dip into just how deep the world of Black Panther really is.

Check out what we learned below. Black Panther is available now on Digital HD and hits 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 15th.