‘Black Panther’ TV Spot Has the Leader of Wakanda Greeting the World

Marvel Studios has released a new Black Panther TV spot. The upcoming superhero film stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular leader of Wakanda who must find a way to lead his nation while also fending off a pretender to the throne. The film looks like a radical departure for the superhero genre and yet firmly within the MCU to create an entirely new experience. Avengers: Infinity War is all well and good, but this is my most-anticipated superhero film of 2018.

Check out the Black Panther TV spot below. The film opens February 16, 2018 also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

The #BlackPanther has been the protector of Wakanda for generations. Watch the brand new TV spot and see Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” in theaters February 16! pic.twitter.com/FjFOydRN3F — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 14, 2017

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Panther:

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

