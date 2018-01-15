‘Black Panther’ TV Spot Shows off the Dora Milaje as Quite the Entourage

0

Marvel Studios has released a new Black Panther TV spot. In the upcoming superhero movie, T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) must navigate ruling Wakanda following his father’s death, but must also fend off a pretender to the throne, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who wants to remake the entire world. In order to defend his throne and protect the world, the Black Panther must take on his enemies.

The Dora Milaje, the Black Panther’s all-female guard, get their due in this brief TV spot, and they look like they kick so much ass. Not only are their costumes outstanding, but they also come off as fierce, competent, and commanding. A recent featurette went a bit more in depth with the characters, but it’s clear that Marvel thinks the group of fighters is special and wants to give them their due. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bunch of cosplayers wearing Dora Milaje armor this year at Comic-Con.

Check out the Black Panther TV spot below. The film opens February 16th and also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Panther: