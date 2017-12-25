New ‘Black Panther’ TV Spot Teases One of Marvel’s Best-Looking Films Yet

0

It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed. Marvel Studios has dropped a brand new Black Panther TV spot just in time for the holidays, offering another look at the highly anticipated new film from Creed and Fruitvale Station director Ryan Coogler. The film follows the events of Captain America: Civil War and follows Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa back home to Wakanda, where a power struggle unfolds in the wake of his father’s death. Andy Serkis’ Ulysses Klaue serves as an outside antagonist here, but it looks as though Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger will be the main “villain”, playing a character who thinks he deserves to ascend to the throne instead of T’Challa.

This movie continues to look absolutely incredible, and there are a few new shots in this trailer that are downright gorgeous. One of the major knocks against Marvel movies is that they seem to look flat and same-y, but when I spoke to cinematographer Rachel Morrison earlier this year—who Coogler fought to have as his DP on Black Panther after their work together on Fruitvale—she admitted her own concerns and outlined how she was trying to make Black Panther look distinct: