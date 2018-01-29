‘Black Panther': New TV Spot Has T’Challa Showing Off His Suit’s New Powers

0

Marvel Studios has released a new Black Panther TV spot. In the upcoming superhero movie, T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) must navigate ruling Wakanda following his father’s death, but must also fend off a pretender to the throne, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who wants to remake the entire world. In order to defend his throne and protect the world, the Black Panther must take on his enemies.

Previously, we saw that Black Panther’s suit was bulletproof because it’s made of a vibranium (the same metal as Captain America’s shield) weave, but judging by this TV spot, it looks like T’Challa has plenty of other tricks up his sleeve. What’s so exciting about Black Panther is that because Wakanda is so technologically advanced but isolated, it gives director Ryan Coogler free reign to come up with some really inventive stuff, and no one can be like, “Why didn’t that show up in previous movies?” It didn’t show up because Wakanda was isolated, but it appears they have all the best toys.

Check out the Black Panther TV spot below. The film opens February 16th and also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

