L.A. Fans: Join Us for a Live Movie Talk at the ‘Black Panther’ Unmasked Studios Event

If you live in Los Angeles, want to experience Movie Talk live, and want a closer look at Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, you’re in luck! The Black Panther “Unmasked Studios” event, curated by Brisk, lasts for two days and begins today, February 16th, in downtown L.A. Attendees will enjoy seeing authentic costumes and props from the movie, and they will also get an opportunity to take a picture of themselves sitting on the Wakanda throne to blast out on their social media. There will be plenty of other activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Additionally, a live Collider Movie Talk will be happening on Saturday February 17th! Join Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp and Joelle Monique as they discuss Marvel’s Black Panther and are joined by costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Movie Talk will start at 2:30pm so make sure to get there early.

Details on how to RSVP and where to go can be found in the flyer below. Hope to see you there!