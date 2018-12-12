New ‘Black Panther’ Video Shows Why It’s a Strong Oscar Contender for Production Design and Costuming

0

I’m a little surprised that Disney still hasn’t announced a nationwide theatrical re-release for Black Panther, but the film’s For Your Consideration campaign is continuing as a new video has been released highlighting the work that went into the production design and costumes. It’s pretty clear that director Ryan Coogler and his team didn’t take anything lightly when designing the look of Wakanda, and he made that place truly feel alive and steeped in a unique history that audiences could believe.

It remains to be seen how much of a player Black Panther will be in this year’s Oscar race, but so far it’s doing well. The film picked up a SAG nomination earlier this morning for Best Ensemble and it also earned a Golden Globe nomination. It’s definitely on track to be one of the Best Picture nominees at the Oscars, but where it has a shot of winning is in some of the technical categories like Production Design and Costumes, and this video bolsters the chances of winning those awards.

Check out the Black Panther video below.

