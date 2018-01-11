Movie Talk: Could ‘Black Widow’ Take Place Before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Joelle Monique, John Rocha and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Black Widow movie finally hits the development stage with writer Jac Schaeffer being hired to write a screenplay for the film.
- Reports have surfaced that All the Money in the World reshoots had a huge pay disparity between Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams.
- Opening This Week:
Proud Mary. Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.
The Commuter – Insurance salesman Michael is on his daily commute home when he is contacted by a mysterious stranger. Forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop, Michael works against the clock to solve the puzzle that carries life and death stakes for everyone on the train.
- According to Variety, John Williams has confirmed that he has told J.J. Abrams that he would like to score Star Wars: Episode IX.
- Speaking at the TCA Winter press tour for Krypton, David S. Goyer confirmed that he does not know if Green Lantern Corps movie is still happening and that it depends on the recalibration at WB/DC.
- Mail Bag – So, in the last 10 years, has there been any actor/actress/director/movie/etc. who did not receive an Oscar nomination that you are still adamant should have gotten one?
- Live Twitter Questions