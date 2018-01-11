Movie Talk: Could ‘Black Widow’ Take Place Before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

Proud Mary. Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

The Commuter – Insurance salesman Michael is on his daily commute home when he is contacted by a mysterious stranger. Forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop, Michael works against the clock to solve the puzzle that carries life and death stakes for everyone on the train.