David Harbour on How ‘Black Widow’ Pushes the Comic Book Movie in a New Direction

by      July 26, 2019

A few days ago at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel finally revealed the first footage from the currently filming Black Widow movie. You can read Haleigh Foutch’s recap here. Shortly after leaving the Hall H stage, the cast did interviews and I managed to ask David Harbour a couple questions. He talked about how Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, if his character was as old as Captain America, how the Black Widow movie pushes the comic book movie genre in a new direction, and more.

Image via Marvel Studios

While the storyline of Black Widow is still under wraps, we know Cate Shortland (Lore, Berlin Syndrome) is helming the film and it stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. In addition, Marvel confirmed at Comic-Con that Pugh is in fact playing Yelena Belova, who in the comics takes over the Black Widow mantle from Natasha Romanoff.

Check out what David Harbour had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and some recent Marvel links.

David Harbour:

  • How old is he in the movie? I asked because I wondered if he was as old as Captain America.
  • Movie takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War.
  • How does Black Widow push the comic book movie genre in a new direction?

black-widow-logoBlack Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020. For all of the Marvel news that broke during the studio’s Hall H panel, click on the links below:

