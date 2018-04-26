Marvel Reportedly Meeting with Female Directors for a ‘Black Widow’ Movie

0

It’s been a longtime coming, and it may finally arrive: a Black Widow movie! Even though it kinda feels like the zeitgeist on it has passed (as the MCU’s Phase 1 seems to be winding down), it’s still a fine idea. Marvel needed to be convinced, apparently, by movies like Atomic Blonde, Red Sparrow, and even Mad Max: Fury Road (ok maybe that’s a stretch, but as far as action movies starring a badass women go) to know that audiences would be receptive to a Widow-focused movie.

And according to THR, it may actually happy. The studio has evidently been meeting with a number of different female directions:

Marvel Studios has been looking for a director to break its glass ceiling with Black Widow and has been meeting with filmmakers such as Deniz Gamze Erguven (the Turkish movie Mustang), Chloe Zhao (The Rider) and Amma Asante (A United Kingdom), among several others. That search is still ongoing, according to sources.

Following up to that report and a tweet from THR’s Borys Kit was Variety’s Justin Kroll that two other names are also in consideration: Maggie Betts (Novitiate) and Angela Robinson (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), with what sounds like more to possible come.

This is all part of a larger THR report that “Paramount is deep in the hunt for a female director, a mandate that comes from the top, including producer J.J. Abrams, to helm Star Trek 4 […] Hiring women directors has become an actionable priority for studios in recent months and results are starting to be seen as more female filmmakers are getting hired for franchise projects.” Apparently Hollywood is ready to get woke behind the camera (again, finally).

Presumably Scarlett Johansson would star in the potential Black Widow movie, although anything is possible with Marvel going into a new phase of films. What director would you like to see helm the project, and what kind of a storyline would you want it to cover?