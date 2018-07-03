Movie Talk: Should ‘Black Widow’ Be a Standalone Prequel Movie?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk,Mark Ellis, John Rocha, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- Deadline is reporting that New Regency has won the auction for Rub & Tug. The film will star Scarlett Johansson and Rupert Sanders will direct.
- The same Deadline report listed the directors that are in contention to direct Johansson in Black Widow. The panel debates if it should be a prequel standalone movie.
- Deadline reports that Matt Damon is in early talks to star as billionaire commodities trader Marc Rich in The King of Oil for Universal Pictures. John Krasinski‘s Sunday Night Productions will produce the film.
- Paramount announces that Bumblebee will have a panel at this year’s Comic-Con. The film directed by Travis Knight and starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena will be the first Transformers film to come to SDCC.
- Gunpowder & Sky released a new trailer for the Summer of 84 from directors François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell.
- Live Twitter Questions