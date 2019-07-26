‘Black Widow’: Rachel Weisz Reveals New Details About Her Character

0

A few days ago at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel finally revealed the first footage from the currently filming Black Widow movie. You can read Haleigh Foutch’s recap here. Shortly after leaving the Hall H stage, the cast did interviews and I managed to ask Rachel Weisz a couple questions. She talked about how the Black Widow movie features three complicated and textured female characters, how the film pushes the comic book movie genre in a new direction, and reveals some new information about her character Melina.

While the storyline of Black Widow is still under wraps, we know Cate Shortland (Lore, Berlin Syndrome) is helming the film and it also stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and O-T Fagbenle. In addition, Marvel confirmed at Comic-Con that Pugh is in fact playing Yelena Belova, who in the comics takes over the Black Widow mantle from Natasha Romanoff.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020.