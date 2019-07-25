Scarlett Johansson on Wanting the ‘Black Widow’ Movie to Be Real and Raw

0

–

A few days ago at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel finally revealed the first footage from the currently filming Black Widow movie. You can read Haleigh Foutch’s recap here. Shortly after leaving the Hall H stage, the cast did interviews and I managed to ask Scarlett Johansson a couple questions. I asked her what excited her about the Black Widow script (she revealed they’ve been working on it for years), if the movie will push the comic book movie genre in a new direction, and she also reveals that the biggest clue on what the Black Widow movie will be is that Cate Shortland is directing it. If you don’t know Cate Shortland, the Australian director previously helmed films like Lore and Berlin Syndrome and they caught Marvel and Johansson’s attention.

While the storyline of Black Widow is still under wraps, we know David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz are all in the film and Marvel confirmed at Comic-Con that Pugh is in fact playing Yelena Belova, who in the comics takes over the Black Widow mantle from Natasha Romanoff. Shortland also said:

“I think that’s what drew me to the story, she’s got so many secrets, she’s got so much vulnerability and I think that’s what makes her such a great heroine. In this film we get to understand her past and put the pieces of herself together and come out a whole person.”