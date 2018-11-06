Topher Grace Talks ‘BlacKkKlansman’s Relevance for 2018 in Exclusive Blu-ray Clip

0

One of the best films of 2018 is Spike Lee’s explosive true-story film BlacKkKlansman, and we at Collider are happy to exclusively debut a clip from the film’s 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release. The story chronicles how Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) was hired as the first black officer in Colorado Springs Police Department and then infiltrated the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, with his white partner Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) playing the role in person while the real Ron Stallworth struck up conversations with the KKK members and Grand Wizard David Duke (Topher Grace) over the phone. The film is a wildly entertaining yet also haunting and infuriating chronicle of evil and hatred that rings frustratingly true to the climate of 2018.

In this exclusive clip, Grace discusses working with Lee and how the film bridges the gap between its 1970s setting and the world we live in today, while Washington also heaps praise on Lee as a filmmaker and how he chose to tell this particular story. The clip comes from the featurette “A Spike Lee Joint” which features the cast, crew, and producer Jordan Peele discussing the experience of making BlacKkKlansman with Lee. It’s included on the home video release.

Check out the clip in the video below. BlacKkKlansman is now available on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

