‘BlacKkKlansman’ Movie Poster Isn’t Pulling Any Punches

There’s an old saying that a picture is worth a thousand words. In movie marketing terms, a well-designed poster could well be worth millions of dollars. There are few better examples of 2018 movie posters that communicate the story, style, and tone more effectively than a synopsis ever could than this new poster for Spike Lee‘s provocative new title, BlacKkKlansman.

Lee’s new film is based on retired police officer-turned-author Ron Stallworth and his book by the same title that chronicles his experiences as the first African-American police officer in the Colorado Springs Police Department and his infiltration of the KKK. Without even knowing that, you’d get a sense of it from this new poster. So while there’s not quite as much social and racial commentary going on here as there is in “This Is America”, it’s in the same ballpark.

Starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier and Topher Grace, BlacKkKlansman arrives in U.S. theaters on August 10th through Focus Features.

Check out the stylish poster for BlacKkKlansman and its DGAF status below:

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

From visionary filmmaker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of an American hero. It’s the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream. Produced by the team behind the Academy-Award® winning Get Out.

