Movie Review Talk: ‘BlacKkKlansman’, ‘The Meg’, and ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot’

0

Welcome to the latest episode of Movie Review Talk with Scott Mantz! On this episode, Scott, Dan Murrell, and Christy Lemire discuss four new releases – BlacKkKlansman, The Meg, Dog Days, and Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot. The critics also give their thoughts on the Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray that comes out next Tuesday.

BlacKkKlansman is directed by Spike Lee and stars John David Washington, Topher Grace, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, and Alec Baldwin. The provocative film is based on Ron Stallworth’s real life as Colorado Springs’s first African-American police officer who went undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. Unbelievably, Detective Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman penetrate the KKK at its highest levels to thwart its attempt to take over the city. Produced by the team behind the Oscar winning film Get Out, Lee uses his trademark take-no-prisoner style and humor to tell this story often missing from the history books.

The Meg is directed by Jon Turteltaub and it stars Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, and Cliff Curtis. In the film, a deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer against the wishes of his daughter Suyin to save the crew—and the ocean itself—from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon.

Dog Days comes from actor/director Ken Marino and stars Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, Tig Notaro, Thomas Lennon, Eva Longoria, and Finn Woflhard. It is a hilarious and heartwarming ensemble comedy with an eclectic cast of characters both human and canine. The film highlights the everyday connections between people and their dogs in Los Angeles as they uncover life lessons and new relationships in this romantic comedy.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot focuses on Portland slacker John Callahan who nearly loses his life in a car accident, but the last thing he intends to do is give up drinking. When he reluctantly enters treatment – with encouragement from his girlfriend and a charismatic sponsor – Callahan discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent newspaper cartoons that develop a national following and grant him a new lease on life. Based on a true story, this poignant, insightful and often funny drama about the healing power of art is adapted from Callahan’s autobiography and directed by Gus Van Sant and stars Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Jonah Hill, Jack Black, Carrie Brownstein, Beth Ditto and Kim Gordon.