First Trailer for Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Reveals the Provocative Adaptation

0

After screening at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where it’s a strong contender for competition of the Palme d’Or, the first trailer for writer-director Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman has now arrived for your viewing pleasure. The film is based on the true story of an African-American police officer who went undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

This looks to be Lee’s most commercial project in years, as Focus Features really seems to be selling this with something of an Ocean’s Eleven vibe. Basically, despite the subject matter, this movie looks pretty fun! Of course with Lee at the helm there’s going to be meaty material within, and Adam Driver and Ballers standout John David Washington (son of Denzel Washington) look to make a terrific team. And then, to top it all off, you get Topher Grace and KKK Grand Wizard David Duke. Give me this movie right now.

Check out the trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for our review of BlacKkKlansman from its Cannes Film Festival premiere shortly. The film also stars Laura Harrier and is produced in part by Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions and Jordan Peele. Keep an eye out for Lee’s new film arriving in U.S. theaters this August 10th.

Check out the first trailer for BlacKkKlansman below:

Here’s the film’s synopsis: