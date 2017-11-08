Exclusive ‘Blade of the Immortal’ Clip Delivers Dismemberment and Revenge

0

Have you seen Blade of the Immortal yet? Because this movie is nuts. Takashi Miike‘s 100th film is a slice of samurai insanity that hacks through every limb in feudal Japan. (You can read our full review here.) A bloody adaptation of the Japanese manga series by Hiroaki Samura, Blade of the Immortal the sword-swinging action in feudal Japan, where we find a man cursed with immortality until he can kill enough evil men. When a young girl recruits him as a bodyguard, the duo set out on a bloody journey to set right those who have wronged them.

If you’re familiar with Miike’s filmography, you can probably conjure an image of how downright delirious and hyper-violent this thing is (we’re talking literal rivers of blood), but if you’ve somehow missed his last 99 films, we’ve got an exclusive clip to give you a peek at what’s in store.

Written and directed by Miike, the film stars Takuya Kimura, Hana Sugisaki, Sôta Fukushi, Ebizô Ichikawa, Min Tanaka and Tsutomu Yamazaki. Blade of the Immortal is now in Theaters, on Demand, on iTunes and Amazon Video. Get a taste of the chaos in our exclusive clip below and check out the film here.

Here’s the official Blade of the Immortal synopsis: