Takashi Miike’s Bloody Manga Adaptation ‘Blade of the Immortal’ Gets a NSFW Trailer

Hold onto your limbs folks, because the red-band trailer for Takashi Miike‘s Blade of the Immortal is here and it’s hacking away at everything in it’s path. The manga adaptation marks the 100th film for the celebrated Japanese director responsible for countless genre favorites including Ichi the Killer, Audition, 13 Assassins, and Visitor Q, among many others. With Blade of the Immortal, Miike adapts from the Japanese manga series by Hiroaki Samura, setting the sword-swinging action in feudal Japan, where we find a man cursed with immortality until he can kill enough evil men. When a young girl recruits him as a bodyguard, the duo set out on a bloodbathy journey to set right those who have wronged them.

Miike’s most violent films can be genuinely hard to watch or a chaotic blast of action, with tones ranging from deadly serious to straight-up silly — Blade of the Immortal looks like it leans towards the latter in both categories and I can’t wait to see this with the Fantastic Fest crowd.

Blade of the Immortal will have its North American debut at Fantastic Fest in Austin next month and before swinging into theaters nationwide on November 3. Written and directed by Miike, the film stars Takuya Kimura, Hana Sugisaki, Sôta Fukushi, Ebizô Ichikawa, Min Tanaka and Tsutomu Yamazaki. Watch the red-band trailer below in all its nutty, bloody glory.

Here’s the official Blade of the Immortal synopsis: