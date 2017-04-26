Ridley Scott Says a New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer Will Debut with ‘Alien: Covenant’

0

At the end of last year, we finally got a first look at the long, long-awaited Blade Runner sequel that will pick up with Harrison Ford‘s Rick Deckard and the tech-noir world of replicants thirty years after the events of Ridley Scott‘s beloved 1982 classic. The first teaser trailer delivered plenty in the way of atmosphere director Denis Villeneuve‘s stylish flair, but revealed nothing about the story and introduced us solely to Ryan Gosling‘s new blade runner, LAPD Officer K.

The good news is you won’t have to wait too much longer to see a bit more. In an interview with AP, Scott revealed that a new trailer for Blade Runner 2049 (presumably a full trailer this time around) will be attached to his upcoming Alien: Covenant, which arrives in theaters on May 19.

Blade Runner 2049 is written by Michael Green (Logan, Alien: Covenant) and Hampton Fancher (who also penned the original film) with cinematography by Roger Deakins. The cast also includes Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Carla Juri, Barkhad Abdi, and Robin Wright. Blade Runner 2049 opens October 6, 2017.

Here’s the official synopsis from Alcon Entertainment:

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

